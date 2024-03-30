Sharkey Howes & Javer Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,623 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

