Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 12,503 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,503 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.26% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,132,000 after purchasing an additional 827,915 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,379,000 after purchasing an additional 814,471 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. 2,543,190 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

