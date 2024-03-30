Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 140 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. 267,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,495. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

