Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 473 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

JQUA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 855,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,742. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

