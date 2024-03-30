Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Up 0%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.20 and last traded at $78.64. 1,032,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 9,751,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.05.

Shopify Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $1,488,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $15,170,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

