Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 164.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.26. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.15 ($2.81). The firm has a market cap of £608.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,437.50 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($378.97). In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £300.82 ($380.16). Also, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 196 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($378.97). Company insiders own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

