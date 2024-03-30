Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Decreases By 22.1%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 29th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AFT opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

In other Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen purchased 8,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $118,699.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $260,599.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,352,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,197,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 151,883 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 121,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 164,754 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 109,763 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

