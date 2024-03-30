Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Drops By 38.3%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the February 29th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMWYY. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

BMWYY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $38.53. 46,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,100. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

