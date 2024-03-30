Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Drops By 38.3%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the February 29th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMWYY. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.