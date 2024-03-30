Short Interest in Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Rises By 92.9%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the February 29th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bioxytran Price Performance
BIXT stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,473. Bioxytran has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Bioxytran
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bioxytran
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.