Short Interest in Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Rises By 92.9%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the February 29th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bioxytran Price Performance

BIXT stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,473. Bioxytran has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Get Bioxytran alerts:

About Bioxytran

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.