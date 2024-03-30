Short Interest in BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Declines By 13.9%

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock Total Return ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2097 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

