Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expands By 111.0%

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 111.0% from the February 29th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 66,926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 670,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 230,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CZWI opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $127.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CZWI. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

