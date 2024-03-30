Short Interest in Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Declines By 50.0%

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WNDY opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Wind Energy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X Wind Energy ETF by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000.

About Global X Wind Energy ETF

The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

