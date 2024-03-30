Short Interest in Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Drops By 19.2%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LSDAF stock remained flat at $114.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of $70.84 and a twelve month high of $118.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.01.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

About Lassonde Industries

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides cranberry sauces; and specialty food products, such as pasta sauces, soups, and fondue broths and sauces.

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.