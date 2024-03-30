Short Interest in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Declines By 16.7%

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Pluri

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pluri during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluri during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pluri by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 135,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 85,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pluri by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluri Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of PLUR opened at $0.81 on Friday. Pluri has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $33.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

Pluri shares are going to reverse split on Monday, April 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 1st.

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Pluri had a negative net margin of 6,708.40% and a negative return on equity of 177.94%.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

