Short Interest in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Declines By 18.1%

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 29th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Institutional Trading of PTC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $188.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.89 and its 200-day moving average is $164.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a twelve month low of $120.62 and a twelve month high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.