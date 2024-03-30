Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Declines By 40.1%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,426,400 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the February 29th total of 2,381,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,566.0 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance
Swedbank AB (publ) stock remained flat at $19.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $22.68.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
