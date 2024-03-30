Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Declines By 40.1%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,426,400 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the February 29th total of 2,381,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,566.0 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock remained flat at $19.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

