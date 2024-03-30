Short Interest in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW) Rises By 29.4%

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

Target Global Acquisition I stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 47 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,631. Target Global Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Target Global Acquisition I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGAAW. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $1,647,000.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.