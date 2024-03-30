Short Interest in Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Rises By 101.6%

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Terna Stock Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.80. 8,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. Terna has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $26.65.
About Terna
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Terna
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.