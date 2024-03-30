Short Interest in Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Rises By 101.6%

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Terna Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.80. 8,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. Terna has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $26.65.

Get Terna alerts:

About Terna

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.