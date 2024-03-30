Short Interest in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Increases By 109.0%

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,900 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the February 29th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Equity Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of GAB opened at $5.52 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

