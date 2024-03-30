Short Interest in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Rises By 62.5%

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.
Tidewater Renewables Price Performance
TDWRF remained flat at $5.14 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. Tidewater Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.
Tidewater Renewables Company Profile
