Short Interest in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Rises By 62.5%

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

TDWRF remained flat at $5.14 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. Tidewater Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

