Short Interest in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Decreases By 33.3%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS TYCMY traded down C$0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching C$21.76. 1,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.87. Tingyi has a 1-year low of C$18.09 and a 1-year high of C$35.62.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

