Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Declines By 29.9%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Total Energy Services Trading Up 1.7 %
TOTZF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.
About Total Energy Services
