Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Declines By 29.9%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 1.7 %

TOTZF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,647. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

