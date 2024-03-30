Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Drops By 66.7%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Performance
TSUKY stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.75. 276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $65.46.
About Toyo Suisan Kaisha
