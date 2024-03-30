Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Drops By 36.8%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
United Internet Price Performance
UDIRF remained flat at $24.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. United Internet has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About United Internet
