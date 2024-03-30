Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Rises By 171.7%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 171.7% from the February 29th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 891,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 472,368 shares during the period. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 155,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Up 69.0 %

Shares of XLO stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.32.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

