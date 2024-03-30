Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €177.08 ($192.48) and last traded at €176.92 ($192.30). Approximately 998,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €175.30 ($190.54).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €172.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €155.04.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

