Sika AG (SXYAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1626 per share on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Sika Price Performance
SXYAY opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. Sika has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $32.69.
Sika Company Profile
