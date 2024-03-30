Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the February 29th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance

Shares of VIPRF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.