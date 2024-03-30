Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the February 29th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance
Shares of VIPRF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
