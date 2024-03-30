Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $85.01. 296,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,913. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $57,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

