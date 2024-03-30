SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.09.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

