Smith & Nephew plc Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.462 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Smith & Nephew has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

NYSE SNN opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $33.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on Smith & Nephew

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.