Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

SQM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $85.03.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

