Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Société BIC Stock Up 0.9 %
BICEY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. 1,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. Société BIC has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $37.63.
About Société BIC
