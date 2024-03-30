Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Société BIC Stock Up 0.9 %

BICEY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. 1,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. Société BIC has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, gel ink pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, digital slates, and smart pens; art and craft kits; permanent and temporary tattoo markers; and pen and pencil refills.

