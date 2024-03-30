SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of SoFi Select 500 ETF worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. 144,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,621. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $606.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

