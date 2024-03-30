Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.