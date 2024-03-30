SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 3.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 19,998,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 59,928,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

SOUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 price objective (down previously from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 450,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 381,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 153,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 676,993 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

