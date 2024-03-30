S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 4.4% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $82,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 21,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.45. 1,881,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,944. The firm has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.46 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

