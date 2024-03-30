SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1896 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMTL opened at $42.19 on Friday. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06.

Institutional Trading of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in investment grade and high-yield emerging market debt. EMTL was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

