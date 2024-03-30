SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (OBND) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on April 5th

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1413 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS OBND opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56.

Get SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

About SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (OBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to maximize total return by holding a broad basket of predominantly USD-denominated bonds. OBND was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.