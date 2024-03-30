SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Lowered by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881,375 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.63% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $107,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,901,000 after buying an additional 4,918,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,428,000 after buying an additional 4,089,173 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

