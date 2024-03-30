SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.70

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.53, with a volume of 6700087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

