SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,480 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. 1,981,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.