SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPYV traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,738. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

