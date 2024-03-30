SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,063 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 298,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 366,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,909,000 after buying an additional 79,456 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.10. 2,645,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,738. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

