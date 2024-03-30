SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 3.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

