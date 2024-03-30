Spreng Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.77.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $122.36. 15,367,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,963,367. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

