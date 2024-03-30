Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,385. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

