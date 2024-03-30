Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $429,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.72. 9,194,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $206.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

