Spreng Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,847. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.37.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

