Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.5 %

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 768,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,792. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.